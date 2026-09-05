Shri Krishna Janamashtami celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety across Jammu

Shobha Yatras taken out, prayers held in temples

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: Shri Krishna Janamashtami was celebrated across Jammu region with religious fervour and gaiety on Friday with all temples of Lord Krishna were fully decorated befitting the occasion.

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Impressive Shoba Yatras with devotees singing Bhajan Kirtan and chanting religious hymns in praise of Lord Krishna were taken out in various parts of the region. The children and other devotees participating in the Shoba Yatras were dressed in yellow costumes and they were dancing and chanting soul soothing Bhajans.

There was huge rush of devotees in the temples from early in the morning and it continued late in the night. The devotees held Bhajan Kirtan in the temples while religious scholars threw light on the teachings of Lord Krishna and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta.

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In Jammu grand function was held at historic Raghunath Mandir which was organised by J&K Dharmarth Trust. The office bearers of the Trust including its president, Dr P S Pathania and secretary, Ashok Kumar Sharma participated in the celebrations and special Pooja.

Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Management Trust, Gandhi Nagar, also celebrated the auspicious festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami with great religious fervour, devotion and enthusiasm by organising a grand Rath Yatra and a series of religious and cultural programmes at Mandir, complex.

The celebrations commenced with Shri Ganesh Pooja and Nav Grah Pooja, followed by a beautifully decorated Rath carrying the idols of Lord Krishna, which proceeded from the temple premises amid the participation of a large number of devotees besides, students and staff of various educational institutions.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, and Vikram Randhawa, MLA, graced the occasion as distinguished guests and participated in the religious celebrations and Rath Yatra.

The Rath Yatra passed through various temples and prominent areas of Gandhi Nagar, including Shri Mahadev Mandir, Dhudha Dhari Mandir, Shri Durga Mandir and Gole Market, before culminating at the main complex of Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

The special function was organised by International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at its temple in Dream City Muthi where hundreds of devotees participated in the celebrations. The entire area including ISKCON was fully decorated with welcome gates and buntings. The special Bhajan Kirtan was held on the occasion and religious discourses were given by the scholars of ISKCON. The function culminated at late midnight with serving of Prashad to devotees.

The Janamashtami was also celebrated with great charm and devotion at Krishna temple Dharmal where a Shoba Yatra was taken out by the devotees. Besides, large number of devotees today thronged Rani Mandir Radha Krishan temple Rani Park here to participate in the Janamashtami celebrations.

Impressive Shoba Yatra was also taken out on the occasion of Janamashtami in Brij Nagar, Miran Sahib in which a large number of devotees participated.

Devotees on the occasion of Janamashtami also flocked to Radha Govind Dham’s Gaushalla in Shakti Nagar to serve the cows to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings.

At various places the devotees performed the special Jal Abhishekh of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janamashtami. The reports coming from other towns and district headquarters of Jammu said that Janamashtami was celebrated with great religious fervour and charm in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch besides in the towns of Nowshera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, RS Pura, Bishnah, Nagrota, Katra, BIllawar, Bani, Bhadarwah etc.

In Doda a grand Shoba Yatra was taken out on the occasion of Janamashtami by Sanatan Dharam Sabha Doda and Shri Radhe Shyam Temple Committee which started from the historic and oldest temple ie Shri Radha Krishna Temple.

Reports reaching here from Kashmir said that Janamashtami was celebrated with great religious fervour and gaiety at the historic Martand Tirath Mattan where the hundreds of devotees participated in the celebrations and paid obeisance to Lord Krishna. The celebrations were organised by Shri Martand Tirath Trust , president Ashok Kumar Sidha and general secretary, T K Tickoo.

The celebrations featured Bhajan Kirtan, prayers sand religious programmes.