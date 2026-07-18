THANE, July 18: Infrastructure services firm Shri Dinesh Cranes Ltd (SDCL) on Saturday said it has deployed the country's first 250 MT diesel-electric hybrid all-terrain crane, and plans to expand its ecofriendly fleet in the near future.

Senior BJP leader Om Prakash Sharma launched the crane and said, "This will go a long way in fulfilling the nation's growth."

The hybrid machine, designed to operate on both electric and diesel power, takes 2 hours and 50 minutes to fully charge its battery.

According to operational data, the technology has the potential to save approximately 93,600 litres of diesel and eliminate nearly 250 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually compared to conventional lifting equipment.

"The deployment represents an important step towards the electrification of heavy lifting equipment in India. We remain committed to investing in technologies that enhance safety, productivity, and sustainability," said Sumit Mahesh Joshi, Managing Director of SDCL.

The company noted that its cranes are actively deployed in marquee national projects, including the National High Speed Rail Corporation's (NHSRCL) bullet train project, the Samruddhi Mahamarg highway, and the Atal Setu sea link.

Moreover, the 250 MT diesel-electric hybrid all-terrain crane has already become operational at Hindustan Zinc's smelter facilities in Rajasthan.

The company announced plans to expand its ecofriendly fleet, with intentions to add more hybrid cranes and acquire 100 trailers in the near future.

Mahesh Joshi, a senior member of the family-owned Shri Dinesh Group, gave a brief overview of the firm's four-decade journey, tracing its evolution from basic transport services to advanced cranes and integrated logistics.

Globally, the group has footprints in the Maldives, Mauritius, Liberia, and Ghana, and is currently developing a major industrial park at Kasne in Bhiwandi in association with logistics major Prologis. (PTI)