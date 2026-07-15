Shri Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra Likely To Begin On Aug 17

JAMMU, July 15: The 12-day-long Shri Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra this year is likely to begin on August 17 in the bordering Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The first batch will leave from the Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu-based Yatri Niwas for Poonch.

"The Yatra this year is likely to start on August 17 and conclude on August 28 on Rakshabandhan," official sources informed.

Advertisement

They said that likewise every year, a large number of devotees are expected to visit and pay obeisance to Baba Shri Buddha Amarnath.

"The arrangements are being made, and the district administration is also reviewing the preparations for smooth and successful conduct of the yatra," he said.

The district administration has geared up to make all arrangements for the Shri Buddha Amarnath yatra, including langars, cleanliness, toilet facilities, waterproof tents, drainage, accommodation, vehicle parking, sanitation, medical facilities, uninterrupted supply of water and light, PA system, and various other arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma on July 12 reviewed arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj emphasised that any shortcomings noticed during previous editions of the pilgrimage would be rectified this year to provide better facilities to devotees.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the gathering that every possible effort would be made to address all shortcomings well before the commencement of the Yatra.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shafket Hussain Bhat assured that elaborate security arrangements would be put in place to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage.

Surrounded by Loran valley, the Baba Buddha Amarnath temple is situated in the bordering Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and is 290 kms from Jammu, located 4600 feet above sea level alongside the river Pulasti.

As per the belief, the yatra of Baba Amarnath is believed to be considered incomplete without visiting Baba Buddha Amarnath.