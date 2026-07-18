Shri Amarnathji Yatra Suspended From July 19 Due To Adverse Weather Forecast

Srinagar, July 18: The Shri Amarnathji Yatra will remain temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes from July 19, 2026, in view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

"In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026," he said.

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Accordingly, no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps from July 19.

Officials said updates regarding the resumption of the Yatra will be issued after assessing route safety and weather conditions.

So far, over 3.7 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra. (GNS)