Shri Amarnath Yatra crosses 2 lakh in 8 days, LG terms it remarkable testament to faith

Over 29,000 perform darshan, 8,700 leave for base camps

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 10: The ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2026 has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the two-lakh pilgrim mark within just eight days of its commencement.

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In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said "In a remarkable testament to faith, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed the two lakh pilgrim mark in just 8 days. With the pilgrimage running smoothly on both the routes, the spiritual celebration is set to welcome a steady arrival of devotees in the coming weeks. Har Har Mahadev!"

As per reports on the eighth day of darshan since the yatra started on July 3 from twin tracks of Baltal (Sonamarg) and Pahalgam, over 29,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at cave shrine on Friday.

Officials said a total number of 29,507 pilgrims drawn from different parts of country paid obeisance at cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3888 metre in deep Himalayas in South Kashmir district of Anantnag today. With this, a total number of 2,01,008 yatris visited cave shrine in last eight days.

Officials said the yatra is proceeding smoothly from twin tracks and the pilgrims who performed darshan at holy cave today started their return journey towards their respective base camps by the evening.

A ninth batch of 8,796 pilgrims, including 33 foreigners, left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here on Friday for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district amid multi-tier security, officials said.

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On Friday, 8,796 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in 354 vehicles, including 6,046 men, 2,042 women, 228 Sadhus, 56 Sadhvis, 10 children, one transperson, and 33 foreigners.

According to the officials, the convoy departed in two separate groups. The Baltal axis convoy carrying 3,450 pilgrims left at 3:35 am, while the Pahalgam axis convoy with 5,346 pilgrims departed at 4 am amid chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole', 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Barfani Baba Ki'.

With Friday's departures, a total of 61,612 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for Kashmir since the Yatra commenced on July 3.

Six Amarnath pilgrims were injured when a car skidded off the road and car collided with a road side hill at Toldi Nallah National Highway in district Udhampur.

According to reports, a car bearing Registration Number MP13ZV-2836, carrying Amarnath pilgrims was on way from Baikunthpur district Rewa Madhya Pradesh to Baba Shree Amarnath cave when driver of the vehicle lost control and it skidded off the road and collided with roadside hill at about 6:10 AM today.

The injured were rushed to District Hospital Udhampur where one of them was referred to GMC Jammu.

The injured were identified as Seema Gupta wife of Subhash Gupta, Subhash Gupta son of Lakshi Chand, Rajeev Gupta son of Jugal Kishore, Geeta Gupta wife of Daleep Kumar, Daleep Kumar son of Jagdish Kumar and Anjana Gupta wife of Madan Gopal Gupta, all residents of Baikunthpur district Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has taken immediate cognizance of the road accident near Toldi Nallah in Udhampur in which six Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims sustained injuries. He spoke to the senior administrative and medical officials, and directed them to ensure all necessary and best possible treatment for the swift recovery of those injured.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: "Received the report of a road accident near Toldi Nallah in Udhampur involving six Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The devotees were travelling to Pahalgam base camp for holy cave darshan when their vehicle skidded off the road. One pilgrim is seriously injured, while the other five are in stable condition and currently receiving care at GMC Udhampur. The critically injured pilgrim has been shifted to GMC Jammu.

"I have directed the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur and medical officials at GMC Jammu and Udhampur to ensure they receive the best possible treatment. I pray to Lord Shiva for their swift recovery".

Meanwhile more 13 Amarnath pilgrims received minor injuries during two different accidents today.

One Tempo Traveller carrying Amarnath pilgrims to Kashmir met an accident near Chandi Mata temple Jagti resulting in minor injuries to seven pilgrims and driver of the tempo. The injured pilgrims were from MP and Kolkata.

Another accident took place at Ban Toll plaza involving four vehicles. Police said a yatri sleeper bus Number AR01T/7577 which was on way to Jammu with pilgrims from Kashmir hit a standing bus Number JK02AN /7255 and Taxi Number JK01AT / 2282 at Ban Toll Plaza. A Tavera Taxi JK01AN/ 7040 was also damaged due to failure of breaks of yatri bus resulting in minor injuries to five passengers. They were given first aid at SDH Jagti. The yatris hailed from Rajasthan and Orissa.