Shri Amarnath, Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori Yatras to resume today

Machail Mata Yatra to remain suspended up to July 27

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 24: After remaining suspended for six consecutive days, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra to Himalayan cave in South Kashmir district of Anantnag, Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra and Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region will be resumed tomorrow subject to weather conditions.

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Officials said Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will be resumed only via shortest Baltal track tomorrow besides stranded pilgrims at Jammu will also be allowed to leave for Kashmir Valley subject to weather conditions while the Yatra from traditional Pahalgam- Chandanwari track will continue to remain suspended.

However, the Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu region which was scheduled to start from July 25 to August 8 has been suspended for three days up to July 27.

Officials said keeping the safety of pilgrims in view, the Yatra to cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji will be resumed from Baltal track tomorrow only and stranded pilgrims at Baltal and Srinagar will be allowed to proceed for Darshan subject to weather conditions.

Officials said that the weather in holy cave area improved this afternoon and sky became clear after the consistent rainfall of five days.

Over 1000 pilgrims are stranded at Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir and Pantha Chowk Yatri Niwas in Srinagar district of Central Kashmir. Besides, 2800 pilgrims as per reports are stranded at Nandiwan in Pahalgam for last six days.

In addition to it, about 5000 pilgrims including over 400 Sadhus are stranded at Bhagwati Nagar, Yatri Niwas Jammu and adjoining Bapu Asa Ram Ashram, Purani Mandi, Ram Mandir and Geeta Bhawan, Jammu.

However, these pilgrims refused to return to their home states during last six days and were adamant on performing Darshan of Barfani Baba in Himalayan cave. They insisted to wait here till weather improves and Yatra to holy cave is resumed.

During last five days over 3000 stranded pilgrims returned to their home states after seeing no improvement in the weather conditions.

It may be recalled that over 3.9 lakh pilgrims have performed Darshan in cave shrine up to last Saturday since the 57-day long pilgrimage to 3888 metre high altitude Shri Amarnath holy cave started on July 3 from twin tracks.

The Yatra is scheduled to culminate on Sawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival on August 28.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, today informed that the Machail Mata Yatra 2026 which is officially scheduled to be held from July 25 to September 8 has been stopped for three days and deferred till July 27 due to weather conditions. The District administration will review the weather situation following this, and the Yatra will commence only after favourable weather conditions, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Holy Kapat of the sacred Shrine of Shri Machail Mata Ji will reopen on the 25th as per the rituals, and the priests and locals at Machail will perform the traditional rituals. Thereafter, keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, the pilgrimage for devotees will commence after July 28, subject to an assessment of favourable weather conditions.

Highlighting the new SOPs introduced this year, the Deputy Commissioner said the primary reason behind the new SOPs is the safety and convenience of pilgrims. He informed that 100 percent online registration has been made mandatory and an RFID system has also been introduced.

Under the RFID system, the movement of every pilgrim will be tracked. Necessary infrastructure has already been installed to monitor the movement of pilgrims and ensure that vulnerable areas, including steep gorges and landslide-prone stretches, do not witness overcrowding, thereby enhancing pilgrim safety.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the Yatra starts from Jammu and the total Yatra distance from Jammu to Machail Bhawan is 304.7 kilometres, of which only 1.7 kilometres have to be covered on foot, while the remaining stretch is motorable. At the last motorable point, Darshini Deodi, facilities including drinking water, electricity, sanitation, toilets, and parking have been arranged. A small Bus Stand has been established at Darshini Deodi, Machail, with a holding capacity of 50-70 vehicles, which will carry pilgrims from Gulabgarh.

He further informed that pilgrims will be allowed to travel only between 5:00 am and 5:00 pm. A daily cap of 8,000 pilgrims has also been fixed. Once the daily limit is reached, the remaining registered pilgrims will be allowed to proceed the following day.

Appealing to devotees, the Deputy Commissioner urged all pilgrims to complete their registration before commencing the Yatra. He informed that online registration can be completed through the official portal http://www.srimachalmatayatra.com, where step-by-step registration guidelines have been provided. Pilgrims will be required to register their mobile number, verify it through OTP, and add details of accompanying family members.

He also informed that two RFID Yatra registration counters have been established at the base camp, Gauri Shankar Temple, Sarkoot, Kishtwar. Six to seven registration counters have also been set up at Gulabgarh according to the expected rush. He clarified that no pilgrim will be allowed to proceed beyond the first security check at Deondi Morh without an RFID Card which has been made mandatory for all the pilgrims.

He also said that police personnel have been deployed at vulnerable risk locations to inform and create awareness among pilgrims to avoid staying at these locations.

Referring to the security arrangements, SSP Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, said that police, NDRF, SDRF, the Army, and Special Police pickets have been deployed along the Yatra en route to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.