Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra sets new record, over 3 lakh perform darshan in 12 days

Over 5000 leave for twin base camps

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 14: The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra for this year has set a new historic record, with the total number of pilgrims crossing the three lakh mark in the first 12 days.

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Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha commended all the officials, service providers and volunteers for their valuable contribution to the holy pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has set a historic new record, crossing the three lakh mark in just 12 days. I commend all the officials, service providers and volunteers. Their dedication and hard work have made this holy pilgrimage smooth and memorable for every devotee of Baba Barfani. Har Har Mahadev!”

On the 12th day of darshan on Tuesday, over 26,000 pilgrims from across the country paid obeisance at cave shrine of Baba Barfani in the South Kashmir district of Anantnag.

Officials said 26,308 pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country paid obeisance at holy cave situated at an altitude of 3888 metres by this evening from twin tracks of Baltal and Pahalgam.

With this a total number of 3,01,926 pilgrims visited the holy cave since the 67 day long Yatra started on July 3. The pilgrims who performed darshan at cave shrine have started their return journey towards their respective base camps by this evening.

Officials said majority of pilgrims out of three lakh who paid obeisance at holy cave during last 12 days have returned to their home states while others are on the way.

Officials said the weather in entire cave shrine area remained dry during the day and the Yatra proceeded normally from both the tracks.

A group of 25 pilgrims from Agra (UP) and Haryana who were returning to their respective home states were all praise of the arrangements and hospitality of the people, both in Kashmir and Jammu.

Mahadev Bhardwaj, a team leader said Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and UT administration have made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims and Yatris don’t face any problem enroute. Bhardwaj, who had earlier twice visited holy cave, said this time the arrangements were much more better than previous years as Board has made a lot of improvement by constructing Yatris Niwas at different places and also installed tented accommodations for the pilgrims so that they are not subjected to any problem during trucking.

Same were views of his companion Radhey Shanker from Haryana. He said the pilgrims did not face problems as arrangements are comparatively much better than previous years and Yatris are all praise for the same.

A fresh batch of 5,335 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here early Tuesday for the annual Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir.

The 13th batch which left from here towards twin base camps in Kashmir included 3,911 men, 1,288 women and 21 children.

According to officials, 1,736 pilgrims travelling in 84 vehicles opted for the shorter Baltal route, while 3,599 pilgrims in 148 vehicles left for the traditional Pahalgam route.

The Baltal convoy departed at 2.42 am, followed by the Pahalgam convoy at 3.10 am.

With the departure of the latest batch, a total of 93,036 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the shrine since the first batch was flagged from here by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on July2.

Security has been intensified along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, particularly in the Chanderkote, Ramban and Banihal sectors, to ensure the safe and smooth passage of the Yatra convoys, the officials said.

Meanwhile in view of slight decline in rush of Yatris from other parts of country, the authorities have closed Registration Counter at Mahajan Hall here. The pilgrims were asked to come to Tawi Riverfront for the registration. However, the registration at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir Purani Mandi are continuing smoothly.

A fresh registration of about 3,855 pilgrims was done at Tawi Riverfront today.

Officials said keeping in view the security of pilgrims Yatris reaching Lakhanpur in Kathua from other parts of country during night hours are not allowed to proceed towards Jammu and they are asked to stay at Lakhanpur camp to proceed with convoy in the morning.

The authorities had kept a provision of boarding and lodging for 2000 pilgrims at Lakhanpur where two free langars have also been set up by some philanthropist organizations.