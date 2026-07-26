Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 Surpasses 4-Lakh Pilgrim Mark

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: The ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2026 achieved a significant milestone today as total pilgrim turnout surpassed the four-lakh mark.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has wrote:

"By Lord Shiva's divine grace, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a remarkable milestone and more than 4 Lakh pilgrims have already completed the sacred journey. Till now, 4.14 Lakh devotees have received darshan. I bow with reverence to Baba Amarnath for this blessing and extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this journey a truly divine experience for all."