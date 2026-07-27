Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage crosses 4 lakh as 18,000 perform darshan

Significant milestone, says LG

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 26: Over 18,000 pilgrims drawn from different parts of country on Sunday paid obeisance at holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji situated at an altitude of 3888 meters in South Kashmir district of Anantnag.

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As per reports, 18,439 pilgrims drawn from various parts of country today visited holy cave of Barfani Baba in deep Hiamalays in Kashmir Valley and paid obeisance there. With this, a total number of 4, 14, 343 visited holy cave in last 24 days since the Yatra started on July 3 from twin tracks of Baltal and Chandanwari-Pahalgam.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2026 achieved a significant milestone today as total pilgrim turnout surpassed the four-lakh mark.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote: “By Lord Shiva’s divine grace, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a remarkable milestone and more than 4 Lakh pilgrims have already completed the sacred journey. Till now, 4.14 lakh devotees have received darshan. I bow with reverence to Baba Amarnath for this blessing and extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this journey a truly divine experience for all.”

It may be recalled that the Yatra remained suspended to holy cave for six days from July 19 to July 24 due to the inclement weather forecast by Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

The Yatra continued to remain suspended from Pahalgam track due to repairs of the track which has been damaged by recent heavy rains, officials said.

A fresh batch of 4,474 pilgrims left the base camp here early on Sunday for the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Valley after clearance of a major landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said.

The 19th batch of pilgrims left the base camp in a convoy of 166 vehicles under tight security for Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir at 2.40 am, the officials said.

There was no pilgrim movement from Jammu to Pahalgam base camp in Anantnag district due to ongoing repair works being undertaken along the traditional route following the damage caused by recent rains.

The officials said the 57-day annual pilgrimage has been progressing smoothly, with over four lakh pilgrims having paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine since July 3. The Yatra is scheduled to conclude on Sawan Purnima falling on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, a Baltal Up convoy bus carrying Amarnath Yatris suffered a mechanical fault after its silencer suddenly caught fire at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday near Chamalwas Main Point in Banihal area of Ramban district, official sources said.

The vehicle, bearing Registration Number MP43-2C-2004 and driven by Rajesh Dhakkad, came to a halt after the fire broke out. The blaze was swiftly brought under control by the Station Officer (SO) and his team, who used a fire extinguisher and immediately switched off the vehicle, preventing the flames from spreading.

All 65 pilgrims on board were safely evacuated without any injuries, averting what could have been a major mishap. Senior officials, including the Zonal Officer (ZO), Station House Officer (SHO) and the Quick Response Team (QRT), rushed to the spot and coordinated the rescue and relief operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban Arun Gupta said the stranded passengers were shifted to a spare bus and resumed their onward journey without further disruption.

Officials said the prompt response of the police and rescue teams ensured the safety of all the Yatris and prevented any loss of life or property. The incident caused only a brief interruption to the convoy before normal movement was restored.