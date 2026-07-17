Shri Adi Shakti Sewak Sanstha organises Pingla Mata Akhand Jyoti Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 16: The 20th Pingla Mata Akhand Jyoti Yatra was organised today with great religious fervour and enthusiasm by the Shri Adi Shakti Sewak Sanstha, Pingla Mata, Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, formally flagged off the Yatra. Chief Planning Officer, Uttam Singh; Chief Executive Officer, MCU, Saddam Hussain; Tehsidar, Jai Singh; President Shri Adi Shakti Sewak Sanstha (SASSS), Ashok Gupta and prominent citizens were also present on the occasion.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner congratulated the organizers for successfully conducting the annual religious event. He appreciated the efforts of the Sanstha in preserving the region's rich spiritual traditions and observed that such religious gatherings play an important role in strengthening moral values, promoting communal harmony and encouraging society, particularly the youth, to stay away from drug abuse.

The annual Shri Pingla Mata Akhand Jyoti Yatra is one of the prominent religious events of the district and attracts a large number of devotees every year, reflecting the deep faith and spiritual traditions associated with the holy shrine.

Thousands of devotees participated in the Yatra with great devotion and paid obeisance at the revered cave shrine of Shri Pingla Mata, situated atop a hill at Village Pinger in tehsil Ramnagar of district Udhampur.

President SASSS, Ashok Gupta, informed that the Sanstha, with the support of local residents, had organized free langar and light refreshment stalls at various locations along the Yatra route for the convenience of pilgrims. He further stated that special bus services were arranged from Udhampur to Village Kahua, the base camp of the cave shrine, to facilitate devotees.