Shreya finishes 11th among Indian fencers

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: J&K international fencer Shreya Gupta finished 11th in the individual event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, emerging as the best-ranked Indian fencer among the men and women whose individual events concluded today. Shreya won three of her five bouts in the preliminary pool stage to qualify for the knockout rounds. She received a bye in the Table of 32 and advanced to the Table of 16. In the round of 16, she lost to Paris Olympics silver medallist and 2025 World silver medallist Jeon Ha-Young of South Korea, finishing 11th overall. Fellow Indian Olympian CA Bhavani Devi finished 14th. Shreya's performance marked a notable showing against leading Asian fencers on the international stage.