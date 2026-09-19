Shree Toyota launches iconic all-new Hilux

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Shree Toyota launched the iconic all-new Hilux for its customers in Jammu, in a function held here today.

The new Hilux was launched in the presence of Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Transport Commissioner, Davinder Batra (Director , Shree Toyota ,Jammu), Manik Batra, ( Director Shree Toyota), Bhisham Batra (Director Shree Toyota) marking another significant milestone in strengthening its SUV portfolio.

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Based on the IMV platform, the all-new Hilux has been developed to deliver exceptional all-round usability that is highly durable for heavy-duty tasks, yet comfortable for urban driving, and capable for light adventure.

This flexibility reinforces Toyota's commitment to offer "Mobility for All", while deepening lifelong relationships with customers through its dependability.

Designed under the "Tough & Agile" concept, the all-new Hilux brings together rugged strength and dynamic agility in a striking new form. Its bold front-end draws inspiration from the "Cyber Sumo" concept, the iconic pre-combat posture in sumo, a design that demonstrates the Hilux's core qualities of being stable, strong, and steady.

A newly designed front bumper with piano black accents, LED headlamps with welcome function, LED fog lamps, and distinctive daytime running lights enhance its contemporary, premium appeal. Alloy wheels, aerodynamic stabilizing fins, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, LED rear combination lamps, and a shark-fin antenna further elevates the visual appeal, while adding stability and modern functionality.

The All-New Hilux is offered in six striking exterior colours, carefully curated to complement its bold and dynamic character. Customers can choose from Super White, Platinum Pearl White, Attitude Black+, Emotional Red, and the newly introduced Sulphur Metallic* and Ash, each designed to enhance the vehicle's commanding road presence.

To complement its commanding presence, the Hilux can be customized with an array of genuine accessories, including Headlamp Garnish, Door Garnish Kits, Side Visors, Side Protective Mouldings, and more, offering added style and individuality.

The Hilux is available in multiple variants, with prices starting at Rs. 31.99 lakh ex-showroom.