Shree Toyota launches all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Shree Toyota unveiled the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella, Toyota's latest addition to its electrified mobility portfolio, at its Narwal showroom, here today.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Avny Lavasa, Secretary, Transport Department, in the presence of D K Batra, Manik Batra and Bhisham Batra, all directors of Batra Group.

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The event witnessed participation from prominent businessmen, bankers, automobile enthusiasts and premium customers, who gathered to witness the arrival of Toyota's first all-electric SUV in the region.

The introduction of the Urban Cruiser Ebella in Jammu reinforces Toyota's multi-pathway approach towards achieving a sustainable and carbon-neutral future while offering customers advanced mobility solutions that combine innovation, safety, comfort and environmental responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Avny Lavasa appreciated the growing adoption of clean mobility solutions and emphasized the importance of sustainable transportation in building a greener future for Jammu & Kashmir.

Welcoming the guests, directors of Batra Group, expressed their delight at bringing Toyota's first all-electric SUV to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

They stated that the launch of the Urban Cruiser Ebella reflects the Group's commitment to offering world-class mobility solutions while supporting the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

The vehicle also offers an assured ownership experience through an 8-year battery warranty, attractive finance schemes, assured buyback options and access to Toyota's extensive service network supported by trained BEV technicians and advanced diagnostic infrastructure.

Compatible with both AC and DC fast charging, the Urban Cruiser Ebella delivers intelligent charging capabilities through Toyota's connected technologies, enabling customers to monitor and manage charging remotely for greater convenience.

With the unveiling of the Urban Cruiser Ebella, Shree Toyota continues its commitment to bringing future-ready mobility solutions to Jammu & Kashmir and contributing towards the region's transition to sustainable transportation.

The event concluded with an interactive product showcase, customer engagement sessions and test-drive registrations for prospective buyers.