Show-Cause Notice Issued After Chhattisgarh Woman IPS Officer Fires AK-47 During Dussehra Ritual

Raipur/Rajnandgaon, Oct 22: The Chhattisgarh police headquarters on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to a senior woman IPS officer after a video showing her firing an AK-47 rifle into the air during a traditional weapon-worship ritual on Dussehra in Rajnandgaon went viral.

The incident, involving Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankita Sharma, has triggered a debate over safety, discipline and weapon handling protocols. The video showed Sharma, dressed in a saree, firing several rounds from an AK-47 after the weapon-worship ritual.

Sharma had fired the rifle after the traditional 'Shastra Puja' at Police Lines on October 20 on the occasion of Vijayadashami, said Rajnangaon Range Inspector General of Police Ajay Yadav.

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The police headquarters took serious cognisance of the matter on finding the act not in accordance with police weapon-handling rules and has sought an explanation from Sharma, Yadav added.

Considering the various comments on the viral video, the headquarters found the negative remarks damaging to the dignity of the police force and sought clarification in view of the apparent disregard for safety protocols, he said.

"After receiving the SP's reply, I will record my observations and forward the matter to the police headquarters. Further action will be taken in accordance with the directions received from there," the IG added.

While some social media users defended Sharma, saying she was merely following a tradition, others criticised her handling of the weapon.

Retired IPS officer R K Vij had told PTI that firing should be carried out only at a safe location and with adequate precautions.

"The tradition is essentially about performing the worship of weapons, not firing them. Such firing carries the risk of accidents and should be avoided," Vij said.

An IPS officer, requesting anonymity, said firing blank rounds, commonly known as 'awazi kartoos', was part of the Shastra Puja tradition followed across the state. Live ammunition is not used on such occasions, the officer added.

Even a bullet fired into the air comes back down and can injure people in the vicinity, the officer added.

Former Indian Army officer K J S Dhillon also raised concerns on social media over the weapon-handling practices seen in the videos. He said safety precautions had been violated.

"Dangerously incorrect handling of a loaded weapon - All aspects of safety of weapon handling violated - Pointing a loaded weapon in all directions. Ppl (people) in background are visibly terrified - Firing a service weapon for an unauthorised act in a non-authorised dress - Basic weapon handling drill taught in the...academies not adhered to - Such irresponsible action can cause death or hurt to self or others...," he wrote.

Another social media user, identifying himself as Army veteran Colonel Deepak Kumar, also described the act as reckless and unprofessional, and questioned the woman officer's handling of the rifle after firing.

Some users suggested only blank ammunition should be used for ceremonial firing.

Others defended Sharma, arguing the incident should not overshadow her professional record.

A social media user identifying himself as 'Former Major L S Choudhary' acknowledged shortcomings in weapon handling but said they should be corrected without discrediting her work in Chhattisgarh.

Another user, Narendra Negi, defended Sharma, saying she was a trained IPS officer. The criticism targeting her partly stemmed from her firing the rifle while wearing a saree, he contended.

Rajnandgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore was also seen firing an AK-47 after her in another video.

Videos showing police personnel firing weapons after the ritual in other districts, including Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg, Kabirdham and Bastar, were also shared with the media on Tuesday. (Agencies)