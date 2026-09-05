Should Your Term Plan Increase as Your Income Grows?

Your salary five years ago may look small next to today's number. Your term plan, however, may still carry the same sum assured. Walk through these questions to see whether your cover needs an update.

Question 1: Does a Higher Income Mean I Need More Cover?

Not automatically, but it can be a reason to review your cover.

A higher income often comes with changes in lifestyle, liabilities and financial goals. The cover that was adequate when you earned ₹8 lakh a year may no longer be sufficient if your family now depends on a much higher income.

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Rather than looking at salary alone, consider your current income replacement needs, outstanding liabilities, future goals and existing financial assets.

Question 2: How Do I Check If My Current Cover Is Outdated?

Start with your current financial responsibilities rather than relying only on the income multiple used when you first bought the policy.

Estimate how much income your family would need to replace, add outstanding liabilities and future goals, and account for savings or investments that could support them.

A term plan calculator can make this assessment easier by helping you estimate an indicative cover amount using updated financial details.

Question 3: What If I Have Also Taken on New Loans?

New liabilities should be included in the review.

A home loan, car loan or personal loan taken after the original policy was issued may change the amount your family would need if your income were no longer available.

However, you do not necessarily need to increase term cover by the exact amount of every new loan. Consider the outstanding balance alongside existing assets, repayment arrangements and the cover already available.

Question 4: Should I Increase Cover Every Year, or Only Sometimes?

Increasing the sum assured every year is not necessary for everyone. A periodic review is more useful.

Major events such as a significant salary increase, marriage, the birth of a child, a new loan or a change in financial responsibilities are good reasons to reassess the policy.

An annual check can also help identify whether the existing cover continues to match the family's needs.

Question 5: Is It Better to Increase My Existing Policy or Buy a New One?

This depends on the features offered under the existing policy.

Some term plans provide an option to increase the sum assured after specified life events or according to conditions mentioned in the policy. The amount of increase, eligibility requirements, premium and underwriting requirements vary by product.

If the existing policy does not allow an increase, purchasing an additional policy can be one way to cover the shortfall. Closing the original policy is not automatically necessary.

Compare both options based on the cover required, premium, policy terms and underwriting requirements.

Question 6: Does Age Affect the Premium When I Add Cover?

Age is one of the factors insurers consider when pricing life insurance. Health, smoking status, occupation, medical history, policy term and sum assured can also influence the premium and underwriting decision.

Therefore, buying additional cover later may cost more than obtaining the same cover at a younger age, but the actual premium will depend on the insurer's underwriting and product terms.

This is another reason to review protection needs when responsibilities change rather than leaving a known shortfall unaddressed.

Question 7: What About Riders I Added Earlier?

Riders such as critical illness or accidental death benefit should also be reviewed periodically.

Check whether the rider amount and benefits still suit your current financial responsibilities. Do not assess adequacy based only on the amount of the rider. Also review what events are covered, exclusions, waiting periods where applicable and the conditions for receiving the benefit.

A rider provides additional protection under specified circumstances, but it should not automatically be treated as a substitute for broader health or life insurance needs.

Question 8: How Do I Increase My Cover?

Work out the additional cover required before deciding how to obtain it.

Check whether your existing policy offers an increase in sum assured and understand the conditions attached to it. Then compare that option with purchasing a separate term policy for the additional requirement.

The insurer may require fresh underwriting, medical information or other documentation depending on the product and increase requested.

Choose the option that provides suitable protection at an affordable premium without compromising important policy features.

Question 9: What Happens If I Do Nothing?

Your existing policy generally continues according to its original terms, provided it remains in force.

The issue is that the sum assured may no longer match your family's current financial needs. If income, liabilities and future goals have increased substantially since the policy was purchased, the protection gap can become larger over time.

Reviewing the cover periodically helps identify this gap before the policy benefits are actually needed.

Question 10: How Often Should I Revisit This Decision?

An annual financial review is a practical time to check term insurance along with other protection and investment needs.

Also review the policy after major changes such as:

A significant increase in income

Marriage or the birth of a child

Taking a major loan

A change in the number of financial dependants

A substantial increase in existing financial assets

The aim is not to increase cover automatically each year. It is to ensure that the existing protection continues to reflect the financial gap your absence could create.

The Bottom Line

A term plan bought years ago reflects the circumstances considered when that policy was purchased. Your income, liabilities, dependants and financial goals may have changed since then.

Review the cover whenever your financial responsibilities change meaningfully. If the existing sum assured is no longer adequate, explore whether the current policy can be increased or whether additional term insurance is required.

The right cover is not simply a multiple of today's salary. It should reflect the amount your family would realistically need to manage liabilities, maintain essential expenses and pursue important financial goals if your income were no longer available.