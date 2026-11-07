Short boundaries in New Zealand challenge for fielders: Ghosh

Wellington, Nov 6: India fielding coach Shubhadeep Ghosh on Friday said short boundaries in New Zealand test fielders by slashing their reaction time but muscle memory built over several years helps veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma beat the challenge.

Ghosh, who took over as fielding coach from the long-serving T Dilip in August this year, said his preparation has focussed on stability and judgement of the ball.

The Indians, having won the T20 rubber 3-2, lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 after dominating the opening match in Auckland.

Advertisement

"We did well in the first ODI, we got some good catches, ground fielding was good, intensity was good," he said on the eve of the second ODI here on Saturday.

"Catches are part of the game, sometimes we drop some. We are conscious about this, we are taking responsibility. A lot of things are emphasised in practice sessions.

"In New Zealand, judging the ball is very important, the movement, the stability, these are things we are emphasising in the dressing room and are conscious about it," he elaborated.

Asked specifically about a brilliant catch by Kohli and a sharp run out effected by Rohit Sharma in the series-opener, Ghosh said the two stalwarts benefit from the muscle memory that comes with fielding at the same position for several years.

"In fielding, one thing that is important is anticipation. Virat has fielded in covers, and point for lakhs of time. He knows the trajectory of the ball, the path of the ball, impact of the ball.

"He reads the situation earlier than other guys. Same for the Rohit run out, he was anticipating the ball. Experience as well as natural talent (goes into making a great fielder) and doing the same thing again and again," he said.

Ghosh said the fielding practice is being done with a lighter ball to help improve the reaction time of players.

"The lighter ball moves away from you and requires stability," he said.

"These aspects we always talk about in the dressing room. If you play in (grounds with) small boundaries, there is no outfielder, everyone is infielder. The reaction time is less, the boundary is so close," he said.

On whether the hectic schedule of the series, which will conclude with a two-Test rubber later this month, is having a bearing on the players physically, Ghosh said, "It's more about mindset. It is physically challenging but they have played enough cricket to know how to react to these situations."

Ghosh also refused to divulge whether Mohammed Siraj would be a part of the playing XI in Saturday's game, saying that management will take the call. (PTI)