Jammu, Oct 13: At least three houses and three shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out in the Loran area of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources in Jammu said on Tuesday that a major fire broke out around midnight at Kharap, near Main Chowk, Loran, reportedly due to a short circuit.

"At least three shops and three houses were gutted in the fire," they said.

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Fire tenders, along with firefighters and a police team, rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

They added that household belongings and shop items were reportedly damaged in the fire. However, there were no reports of any loss of life or injuries in the incident.