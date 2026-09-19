Hoshiarpur, Sep 19: A 33-year-old shopkeeper was injured after two unidentified men allegedly shot at him inside his cloth shop in Mahilpur town, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Jasvir Singh, was at his shop with his brother Paramjit Singh when the incident occurred Friday evening.

Police said two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle. While one remained outside with the vehicle, the other partially opened the shop's glass door, entered the premises and allegedly fired a shot from a pistol.

Advertisement

The bullet struck Jasvir Singh in his left thigh, causing him to fall to the floor. The assailants then fled the scene on their motorcycle, police said.

Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur for treatment.

Mahilpur police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act against unidentified persons.

Investigating Officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Surinder Pal said CCTV footage from the area was being examined to identify the accused.

Efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused, he added. (Agencies)