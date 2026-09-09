JAMMU, Sep 9: A shopkeeper was seriously injured after he was allegedly assaulted with lathis by four people in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

All four accused have been arrested. Three of them were arrested from Jalandhar in Punjab on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the accused barged into Sachin Puri's shop in the Bhambla area near a petrol pump and attacked him with lathis. They also threatened him with dire consequences before fleeing the spot, police said.

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Puri was seriously injured and was hospitalised, they said.

A case was registered at Pouni police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109 (attempt to murder), police said.

One of the accused, Kartik Uppal, a resident of Rah Salyote in Reasi, was apprehended shortly after the incident while the remaining three managed to leave Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Taking serious note of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, constituted a special team to trace the absconding accused. The team conducted raids at multiple locations and used technical surveillance and human intelligence to track them down, police said.

The three accused -- Shubham Sharma, Mohit Sharma, and Anmol Sudan -- were arrested from Jalandhar in Punjab on Wednesday, they said. (Agencies)