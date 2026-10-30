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Shopian: Police Bust Jail-Linked Terror Financing, 10 Arrested
Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror funding module allegedly operating through financial links with terrorist associates lodged in different jails, arresting 10 persons following an investigation into suspicious online transactions. ...
Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror funding module allegedly operating through financial links with terrorist associates lodged in different jails, arresting 10 persons following an investigation into suspicious online transactions.