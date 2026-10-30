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Home / Videos / Shopian: Police Bust Jail-Linked Terror Financing, 10 Arrested

Shopian: Police Bust Jail-Linked Terror Financing, 10 Arrested

Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror funding module allegedly operating through financial links with terrorist associates lodged in different jails, arresting 10 persons following an investigation into suspicious online transactions. ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:40 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Shopian Police have busted an intra-UT terror funding module allegedly operating through financial links with terrorist associates lodged in different jails, arresting 10 persons following an investigation into suspicious online transactions.

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