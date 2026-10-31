Shopian Freezes At 0.5°C As Night Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 31: Night temperatures continued to remain low across Kashmir, with Srinagar recording a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius, while Shopian was the coldest place in the Valley at 0.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

The data shows that the summer capital recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius against the normal of 3.7 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius against the normal of 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius against the normal of 2.3 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund and Kupwara recorded minimum temperatures of 2.6 and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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Among other stations, Bandipora recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Anantnag 3.2 degrees Celsius, Baramulla 4.8 degrees Celsius, Pulwama 1.4 degrees Celsius and Sonamarg 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Shopian recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius among the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in the Valley.

Meanwhile, Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, while Katra registered 13.9 degrees Celsius, Kathua 14.5 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained largely dry across Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, with Reasi recording the maximum rainfall of 0.5 mm, the department said. (KNO)