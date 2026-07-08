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Home / Videos / Shopian Encounter: Top LeT Commander Zakir Ganie Killed; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Shopian Encounter: Top LeT Commander Zakir Ganie Killed; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

    A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Zakir Ganie, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chanapora area of Shopian, officials said.   The operation was launched on Saturday by a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF in...

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Daily Excelsior
11:12 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Zakir Ganie, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chanapora area of Shopian, officials said.   The operation was launched on Saturday by a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF in Chanapora. This morning, the body of one terrorist was recovered from a cowshed in the area. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site, officials added.

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