Shopian Encounter: Third militant believed to be trapped in cordon, say officials

SRINAGAR: One more militant is trapped in Rawalpora are of south Kashmir’s Shopian district where a top Jaish-e-Muhammad commander Sajad Afghani was killed earlier today. However, police officials said that the contact with the one more surviving militant is yet to be established.

A police official said third militant is trapped in Rawalpora Cordon but the encounter or contact is yet to be established. Pertinently, earlier in the day, JeM top commander Sajad Afghani was killed in a gunfight that broke out early morning. Three days ago, a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Jehangeer was killed in the same area.

Security forces continued with the cordon and didn’t lift the siege as there were inputs about the presence of more militants. “Today morning, an encounter broke out after contact was established with the militant Sajad Afghani, a top JeM commander,” a police official said. So far two militants including top JeM commander have been killed in Shopian gunfight.