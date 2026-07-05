Shopian Encounter: Search Operation Continues in Chanapora
The search operation in the Chanapora area of Shopian district continued on Sunday following an encounter between security forces and suspected militants. Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Armed Police Forces...
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The search operation in the Chanapora area of Shopian district continued on Sunday following an encounter between security forces and suspected militants. Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are conducting intensive searches in and around the area to locate the militants believed to be hiding there.
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