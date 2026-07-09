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Shopian Encounter Enters Sixth Day; Search Continues

      The anti-terror operation in Shopian district entered its sixth day, with security forces continuing an extensive search for the remaining terrorist after one militant was killed during the ongoing operation. So far, one terrorist has been...

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Daily Excelsior
12:23 PM Jul 09, 2026 IST
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The anti-terror operation in Shopian district entered its sixth day, with security forces continuing an extensive search for the remaining terrorist after one militant was killed during the ongoing operation. So far, one terrorist has been neutralised, while efforts are underway to track down the other militant believed to be hiding in the area. The operation is being carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

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