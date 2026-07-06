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Home / Videos / Shopian Encounter Enters 3rd Day As Security Forces Hunt LeT Militants

Shopian Encounter Enters 3rd Day As Security Forces Hunt LeT Militants

      The anti-terror operation in Shopian district entered its third day as security forces continued an intensive search for two local terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit believed to be hiding in a dense orchard in...

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Daily Excelsior
12:20 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The anti-terror operation in Shopian district entered its third day as security forces continued an intensive search for two local terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit believed to be hiding in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, officials said. The search operation resumed at daybreak after being suspended overnight. The two terrorists were first spotted by surveillance cameras in the orchard on Friday, prompting security forces to launch a massive cordon-and-search operation covering seven villages in the area.

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