Shopian: Cloudburst Hits Pehlipora; Rescue Operation Underway

A cloudburst struck Pehlipora village in Shopian district on Saturday, inundating several houses and triggering an emergency response from rescue agencies. According to officials, the sudden cloudburst led to a rapid influx of water, flooding residential areas and affecting several households. Teams of Shopian Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local residents immediately launched rescue and relief operations to evacuate affected people and assist those stranded.

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