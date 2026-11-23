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Shopian: CASO Underway in Gund-Darvesh, Hydergund and Drawni Villages
Cordon-and-search operations (CASO) are underway in Gund-Darvesh, Hydergund and Drawni villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.Security forces have cordoned off the identified areas and launched searches as part of the operation. ...
Cordon-and-search operations (CASO) are underway in Gund-Darvesh, Hydergund and Drawni villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.Security forces have cordoned off the identified areas and launched searches as part of the operation.