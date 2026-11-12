Shop sealed in Akhnoor for illegal sale of e-cigarettes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: A shop was sealed by authorities in Akhnoor area here today for allegedly selling and storing prohibited electronic cigarettes, vapes and other related devices, officials said.

They said the action was taken against Chaurasia Pan Bhandar, located at Radha Chowk, Akhnoor, following information about the illegal sale and storage of such devices.

Advertisement

Officials said a case FIR number 257/2026 under sections 4 and 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 has been registered at Police Station Akhnoor, with further investigation in the case set in motion.