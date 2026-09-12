Shop gutted in Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 11: A fire incident was reported during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in which a shoe store and a recently opened cafe suffered damages, while a shopkeeper sustained minor burn injuries while extinguishing fire at main market Mandi in Poonch district.

Official sources said that the fire incident took place during early hours on Friday. As the locals came to know about the incident they called the Fire and Emergency Services Department officials. With the help of locals, the firemen controlled the fire but till then, a shoe store and a kitchen part of Chinar Cafe had suffered damages. Two LPG cylinders blasted during this fire incident creating scare in the area. A shopkeeper, identified as Sonu received minor burn injuries during rescue operation. Click here to watch video

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Electric cables of the PDD were also damaged during the fire incident. The concerned officials snapped the power supply as safety measures. Due to this, the power supply in the town remained snapped during whole day.

Executive Magistrate/ Tehsildar and Station House Officer, Mandi also reached on spot. They said that the cause of fire is still being ascertained. Authorities said that the owner of the shoe store and cafe Ghulam Mohd and his son shall be provided some relief as per prescribed norms.