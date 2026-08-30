Shooting at rave in Switzerland kills 1, injures 5

GENEVA, Aug 30: A shooting at a rave in the northern Swiss canton of Aargau killed one person and left five injured, local police and media reported Sunday.

Cantonal police wrote on X that one person was killed and five injured - some seriously - by a shooting at event in the canton's capital Aarau, 46 kilometres west of Zurich.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported that the event was a rave.

Advertisement

A major police operation was underway and locals were asked to stay away from the area. (AP)