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Home / International / Shooting at rave in Switzerland kills 1, injures 5

Shooting at rave in Switzerland kills 1, injures 5

GENEVA, Aug 30: A shooting at a rave in the northern Swiss canton of Aargau killed one person and left five injured, local police and media reported Sunday. Cantonal police wrote on X that one person was killed and five...

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Daily Excelsior
01:22 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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GENEVA, Aug 30: A shooting at a rave in the northern Swiss canton of Aargau killed one person and left five injured, local police and media reported Sunday.

Cantonal police wrote on X that one person was killed and five injured - some seriously - by a shooting at event in the canton's capital Aarau, 46 kilometres west of Zurich.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported that the event was a rave.

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A major police operation was underway and locals were asked to stay away from the area. (AP)

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