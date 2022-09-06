Shooter Chain Singh interacts with DYSS staff

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 6: Son of soil, Subedar Chain Singh, an Indian sport shooter and a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army hailing from Chenab Valley today appealed the youth of Kishtwar to stay away from drug abuse menace and take keen interest in sports activities.

He was on a day-long tour to District Kishtwar and interacted with officials of District Youth Services & Sports (DYSS). The shooter urged the sports fraternity to make seamless efforts to motivate the youth and students to take part in the sports activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chain Singh has represented the country in Olympics 2016 and had won 20 international medals for the country including 12 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals in the competitions like Asian Games, Asian Championship, Shooting World Cups, Commonwealth Games and South Asian Games.

At national level he has secured 78 medals so far.

DYSSO Kishtwar, Kharati Lal Sharma along with other sports teachers were present during the event.