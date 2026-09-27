Shoaib Shawl: Where Indian Culture Meets a Global Visual Language

Shoaib Shawl is a filmmaker, production designer and creative director whose work is shaped by an unusual meeting point: the culture of the Himalayas and the creative energy of Los Angeles. Born and raised in Jammu & Kashmir, Shawl grew up surrounded by the region’s mountains, traditions and rich visual history. That foundation continues to inform his approach to storytelling, while his years in Los Angeles have given him the experience and vocabulary to present those influences on an international scale.

After earning his BFA in Filmmaking from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, Shawl began building experience across narrative films, commercials and music videos. His work has included collaborations with artists such as Don Toliver, Snoop Dogg, Falling In Reverse and David Hasselhoff just to name a few.

A major part of his recent work has been his involvement in the visual world of Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla. Shawl has worked across multiple Aujla projects along with the director duo Agam Mann and Aseem Mann, including few of the biggest recent hits like Boyfriend and For or A Reason, contributing as creative director and art director. He also served as production designer on Tell Me, Aujla’s collaboration with OneRepublic. These projects have allowed Shawl to work at the intersection of music, fashion, production design and contemporary Indian popular culture, helping build visual identities that extend beyond the song itself.

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His creative approach is deeply connected to his heritage. Shawl draws inspiration from Pahari culture, Himalayan landscapes, Indian architecture, folklore, painting and traditional aesthetics, while incorporating the scale and visual discipline he developed through his experience in Los Angeles. Rather than separating his Indian identity from his international experience, he uses one to strengthen the other.

That perspective has also been recognized internationally. Shawl was selected for the Academy Gold Rising Program of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where he gained mentorship and industry exposure, including working with acclaimed production designer James Bissell. He was also selected by the National Film Development Corporation as one of India’s 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow at the International Film Festival of India.

For Shawl, the journey from the Himalayas to Los Angeles has become more than a personal trajectory—it has shaped a distinct creative language. His work seeks to take the richness of Indian culture and place it within a contemporary, globally accessible visual framework, allowing regional stories, aesthetics and identities to occupy a larger international canvas.