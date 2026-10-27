SHO Women Cell Jammu nominated for UN Mission

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: A lady officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been nominated for an international assignment with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Inspector Sanjeewan Jyoti, presently serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Women Police Station, Jammu, has been nominated for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, said an official.

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UN Mission operates in a challenging environment and has a mandate that includes protection of civilians, support for peace implementation and the promotion of human rights.