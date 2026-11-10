SHO among 4 cops escorting LoP injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 9: Four cops including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Chanderkote, were injured after a speedy bus rammed their vehicle in Chanderkote area here on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The ill fated vehicle bearing registration number JK02CN-5073 was travelling from Ramban to Kunfar, Chanderkote and was part of the security escort accompanying the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, travelling from Srinagar to Jammu.

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According to officials, a bus with registration number JK02DR-8328, coming from old road Chanderkote, hit the rear portion of the Police vehicle overturning it on the highway.

SHO and three other cops travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.

In-charge Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ramban, Dr Mohammad Rafi said the injured cops were out of danger and were identified as Inspector Vicky Thapa, SPO driver Ram Nath, SGCT Farooq Ahmed and SGCT Alyass Ahmed. They were discharged after remaining under observation for some time.

Driver of the erring bus was identified as Vipen Kumar, son of Ram Lal, resident of Doda and Police have registered an FIR with number 94/2026 under Section 281 of BNS at Police Station Chanderkote against him.

Meanwhile, the LoP stopped his cavalcade after the accident and joined rescue operation to help the injured cops.

Investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident was underway.