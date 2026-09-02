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Home / Latest News / Shivpal Says SP-Cong Alliance Will Contest 2027 UP Polls, Form Full-Majority Govt

Shivpal Says SP-Cong Alliance Will Contest 2027 UP Polls, Form Full-Majority Govt

ETAH, Sep 2: Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said the SP-Congress alliance would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together and form a full-majority government under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to reporters...

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Daily Excelsior
07:20 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference, at the party office, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

ETAH, Sep 2: Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said the SP-Congress alliance would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together and form a full-majority government under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said the alliance with Congress would remain intact for the Assembly polls and expressed confidence that the SP would return to power in the state with a clear majority.

"The SP-Congress alliance will contest the 2027 elections together. Under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, the SP will form a government with a full majority," he said.

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