Shivani misses Asian Games trials due to lack of funds

Ranjit Thakur

JAMMU, Sept 18: Financial constraints have kept Jammu and Kashmir sport climber Shivani Charak out of the Asian Games selection trials held in China, as she could not arrange the money required to travel for the trials.

Charak, a former Indian No 1 and one of J&K's leading sport climbers, was attending a training camp in Bengaluru when she learnt that she would have to travel to China for the trials. Unable to arrange the required funds at short notice, she could not appear for the selection process.

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"Trials were held a few months ago in China for the selection for the Asian Games. I was at the training camp in Bengaluru, but unfortunately, I could not manage the funds at the last moment to travel for the trials. In 2023, I participated in the Asian Games, but that time the trials were held in India," Charak told Excelsior.

For Charak, the setback comes after a sporting journey marked by considerable adversity. Diagnosed with cancer at the age of 10, she battled the disease for three years before taking up wall climbing at 13. In 2023, she became the first female athlete from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the Asian Games.

She said that in her 12-year sporting career, she had received no financial support from the Government except a special cash award of Rs 25,000 and the State Award.

"I could not manage the funds this time and I never received any financial support from the Government, except once when I got a special cash award of Rs 25,000 and the State Award," she said.

Charak said she had not approached anyone for financial assistance, but expressed disappointment over the lack of Government support. "Honestly speaking, I have not approached anyone for funds. But when other State athletes received lakhs of rupees for participation in the Asian Games in 2023 and I received nothing from my Government, it shattered my hopes," she said.

Coming from a middle-class family with four siblings, Charak recalled the difficulties her parents faced during her childhood. "My father is a former Government employee and my mother will retire in a year. When I was 10, I was diagnosed with cancer and, till date, I do not know how my parents managed the money for my treatment," she said.

With around 40 national medals, including gold, silver and bronze, Charak said the setback had not diminished her ambitions. She hopes to qualify for the next Asian Games and the 2030 Olympics.

After completing her post-graduation, Charak is pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) in Nagpur, Maharashtra, alongside her training.

Charak also appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for establishing a wall-climbing facility at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, saying it would provide aspiring climbers with an opportunity to train and pursue the sport professionally.