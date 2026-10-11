Shiv Sena’s 44th Chhari Yatra departs for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The 44th Holy Chhari Yatra of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), J&K unit today departed for the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi after performing religious rituals and prayers at Shri Raghunath Ji Temple.

On this occasion, Shiv Sena J&K president, Manish Sahni felicitated distinguished guests, including Ritu Singh, Baba Chanchal, Ashok Sharma, secretary, Dharmarth Trust, Sunny Singh, Adarsh Gupta and Colonel S.S Pathania (retired) by presenting them Mata's Chunri, traditional turbans and sacred representations of the Holy Pindi.

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Accompanied by the sacred Chhari and Akhand Jyoti, the procession received warm welcome across various markets.

Sanjay Gupta, president Raghunath Bazaar, Anil Gupta, Ravinder Parashar, president Shiv Market, along with representatives of Hari Market and Mangal Market, welcomed Manish Sahni and other senior party leaders with Mata's Chunri.

Upon procession's arrival in Katra, party's political district chief Ashu and other Shiv Sainiks accorded it grand welcome.

Addressing media, Manish Sahni said that they offered prayers to the Goddess for peace and tranquility in J&K, mutual brotherhood, communal harmony and happiness and prosperity of the entire nation.

Among those present on the occasion were party organizers from Maharashtra Ashok Tiwari and Vinod Singh, senior youth leader, Dharmendra Mishra, Punjab chief, Yograj Sharma, National president of Rashtriya Hindu Kalyan Sangathan, Sunny Kumar, several other dignitaries and a large number of Shiv Sainiks.