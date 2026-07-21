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Home / National / Shiv Sena (UBT) moves SC challenging merger of six MPs with Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) moves SC challenging merger of six MPs with Shinde-led Shiv Sena

NEW DELHI, July 21:  The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde....

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Daily Excelsior
11:28 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, July 21:  The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Shiv Sena (UBT), mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Kamat urged the bench that the plea be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

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"We will see," the CJI said.

Kamat told the bench that on July 18, the Speaker gave approval to the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

"The Speaker has recognised the merger (of six MPs)," he said, adding that this has become a national phenomenon as MPs are merging with those against whom they had contested and won the elections.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde. (PTI)

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