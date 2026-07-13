Shiv Sena terms NC’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar as ‘political stunt’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) J&K unit has called NC's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar as a 'political stunt'.

In a press conference here today Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K chief, Manish Sahni said if staging protests and posing for cameras could restore full Statehood, J&K would have reclaimed its status seven years back.

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"Achieving full statehood is not the private agenda of any single political outfit," he asserted adding: "If NC was genuinely serious about the cause, it would have convened an all-party meetings in J&K instead of rushing to Delhi for organizing rallies."

Sahni also objected to the chief cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, advocating for the alignment of this protest with the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A.

Sahni questioned the silence of BJP-led Central Government on full statehood and pointed out that despite the people of J&K reaffirming their faith in democracy through an overwhelming turnout in Assembly elections, the Center's reticence remains baffling.

Sanjay Bhatt, general secretary (Org) and Aditya Mahajan, vice president were also present in the press conference.