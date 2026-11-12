Shiv Sena demands special relief for traders hit by fire incident

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), J&K unit, has demanded immediate compensation and special relief package for the traders affected by Nehru Market fire incident.

In a press conference here today, the Shiv Sena J&K president, Manish Sahni urged BJP MLAs to voluntarily contribute one year's salary towards the relief of affected traders.

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He said that after Shiv Market tragedy, the devastating blaze at Nehru Market reduced the lifetime savings, hard work and livelihoods of numerous families to ashes.

Sahni questioned the functioning of Fire & Emergency Services Department and stressed that markets dealing with inflammable materials must install specialised fire extinguishers in shops.

Demanding a special fire safety audit of Jammu's vulnerable commercial markets and modernisation of the Fire & Emergency Services infrastructure, he informed that Shiv Sena has submitted a memorandum to J&K Lieutenant Governor seeking a high-level review and independent audit of the Fire Services Department.

"A separate memorandum has also been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, demanding a special fire safety audit of sensitive and commercial markets across the city," the Shiv Sena leader continued.