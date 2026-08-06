Shiprocket sets IPO price band at  Rs 92-97; issue to open on Aug 12

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: Temasek-backed e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket Ltd on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 92-97 per share for its Rs 1,617.5 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on August 12.

The initial share sale will conclude on August 14, while the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on August 11, the company said in a public announcement.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 885.50 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) component worth up to Rs 732 crore.

As part of the OFS, existing shareholders Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, Agility International Investment, Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana will dilute their stakes in the company.

Shiprocket has trimmed the size of its IPO from the Rs 2,342.3 crore proposed in its updated draft red herring prospectus filed in December 2025.

According to the IPO papers, the company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to support the growth of Shiprocket's platforms by investing in marketing initiatives and strengthening technology infrastructure across its core and emerging businesses.

A portion of the proceeds will also be used to repay or prepay certain borrowings along with the related interest. Besides, funds will be deployed towards inorganic growth through potential acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

At the upper end of the price band, Shiprocket will command a post-issue market valuation of about Rs 7,058 crore, while at the lower end, the valuation has been pegged at Rs 6,739 crore.

Backed by marquee investors such as Temasek and Zomato, Shiprocket has evolved from a shipping service provider into a full-stack e-commerce enablement platform catering to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The company operates through two segments -- Core Business and Emerging Business. Its core business comprises the domestic shipping platform and shipping apps, offering end-to-end shipping solutions in India, including multi-modal transportation, AI-based logistics allocation, order management and tracking tools.

The emerging business houses newer offerings such as cargo and fulfillment services, cross-border shipping, advertising and marketing solutions, capital solutions and hyperlocal deliveries, aimed at helping merchants expand and scale their operations.

Shiprocket operates an asset-light business model, with a scalable technology platform at the core of its operations, supplemented by an extensive network of ecosystem partners.

As much as 75 per cent of the offer has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

The company had filed its draft IPO papers with Sebi through the confidential pre-filing route in May and subsequently received the regulator's approval in November to launch the public issue.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 19.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. (PTI)