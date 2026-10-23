Shipping minister Sonowal invites Polish companies to build, innovate and invest in India

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday invited Polish companies to "build, innovate and invest in India" rather than only sell to it, as he pitched the country's growth story to business leaders from both nations.

Sonowal delivered the keynote address at the India-Poland Business Forum here, which was also attended by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024 lifted ties to a strategic partnership.

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"India offers the scale of a large and growing market, the skills of a young and talented workforce, and the trust of a democracy committed to reform, enterprise and openness," Sonowal said.

Sonowal argued that the two economies fit together.

Poland, he said, has strengths in engineering, machinery, mining technologies, transport, environmental solutions and advanced manufacturing, while India has the market, talent and manufacturing base to give those capabilities scale.

"My message to Polish companies is: do not only sell to India. Build in India. Develop solutions in India. Find Indian partners. And use India as a platform for growth," Sonowal said.

On technology, Sonowal said Indian IT companies have made Poland a base for their European operations and employ about 10,000 people there.

He said the next step should go beyond IT services, into artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G applications, digital infrastructure, smart manufacturing and space.

The minister proposed a Startup Bridge, an Innovation Corridor and an AI and Quantum Dialogue to link businesses, researchers and innovators in both countries.

Trade between the two countries has reached USD 6.36 billion, and Indian investment in Poland exceeds USD 3 billion, Sonowal said.

Polish companies are also active in India in packaging, manufacturing, waste-to-energy and electric mobility.

He said the ambition should be larger than doubling trade by 2030.

"We should create together. We should innovate together. We should invest together. We should build trusted supply chains together. And we should succeed together," Sonowal said.

He urged business leaders to see the India-EU free trade agreement as more than a trade pact.

"View it as a partnership multiplier," he said. (PTI)