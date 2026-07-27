Shipping authority asks Indian seafarers to assess security situation before taking up jobs in conflict zones

NEW DELHI, Jul 26: The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has advised all Indian-flagged and foreign vessels with Indian seafarers to exercise the highest degree of caution while operating in the Black Sea and undertake voyage-specific security risk assessments before entering the affected region.

The advisory came days after five Indians were killed in attacks on two commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last week.

"In view of the continuing armed conflicts in the Black Sea and the recent increase in attacks on merchant vessels...all Indian flagged vessels and foreign vessels with Indian seafarers are advised to exercise the highest degree of caution while operating in the Black Sea and undertake voyage- specific security risk assessment before entering the affected region," DGMA said in a circular on Saturday.

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The shipping regulator advised Indian seafarers to continuously monitor and comply with advisories issued by this Directorate or other government departments.

Since April 2026, there have been ten such attacks involving Indian seafarers onboard foreign flag ships. Particular attention is invited to the attack on MV GOLDEN LEO on July 19, 2026, while departing the Port of Odesa, Ukraine, wherein the vessel was struck by multiple missiles.

The vessel had five Indian seafarers onboard. The incident resulted in ten casualties, of whom four Indians are presumed dead.

Also, DGMA said the recent attack on flagged tankers MT Asia, MT Louise-1, and MT Nelsa near Novorossiya, Russia, resulted in damage to the vessels.

Seafarers, including Indian seafarers, who served on these vessels faced frightening situations and had to leave the vessels due to the attack. (PTI)