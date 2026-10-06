Shinde meets Modi in Delhi, discusses Maharashtra drought

MUMBAI, Oct 5 : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during which the latter assured the Centre's support in tackling the drought.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shinde said Modi held an extensive discussion on the drought situation in Maharashtra and enquired about the status of water, fodder, and crop damage.

The meeting lasted an hour, said an aide of Shinde.

The Maharashtra government on September 26 declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit.

Shinde's meeting with Modi comes in the backdrop of a tussle between the Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and the BJP over the MLC election for the Pune Teachers Constituency, a seat for which both the parties have announced candidates.

Shinde said PM Modi sought details on water availability, agricultural conditions and fodder for livestock and assured the state of the Centre's support.

The Deputy CM expressed confidence that substantial assistance would be provided to Maharashtra.

He said farmers currently receive Rs 12,000 annually- Rs 6,000 under the Centre's Shetkari Samman Yojana and Rs 6,000 through Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Yojana.

Recalling the assistance provided during last year's heavy rains, Shinde said the government would not hold back support when farmers are in distress.

"The farming community has the first right over the government treasury," he added.

Shinde said he told Modi that the drought is huge and that the entire Cabinet is on the ground.

According to Shinde, the Prime Minister told him that the Centre is standing firmly with agriculturists.

Shinde said a Central team will soon visit drought-hit villages.

"We will ensure Diwali of farmers is not black," he added.

Shinde also congratulated Modi for his 25 years' service in public office (as head of government)

The Shiv Sena chief slammed the Opposition for attacking the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, linking the criticism to defeat at the hustings.

"The Election Commission is good when the Opposition wins. Will the Opposition seek a repoll in the states it has won? Shinde questioned, referring to the demand by opposition parties to hold re-elections.

Shinde said reshuffling the Cabinet is the prerogative of the Prime Minister, who will decide at the right time. (PTI)