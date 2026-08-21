Shiksha Niketan holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Shiksha Niketan High School, Gandhi Nagar, hosted an inter-school quiz competition, "Jammu Ko Jano", aimed at promoting awareness and appreciation of Jammu's rich history, geography and cultural heritage among students.

The event began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony in the presence of Principal Rameshwar Mengi and Director Dr. Risheek Mengi, who encouraged students to pursue academic excellence while remaining connected with their cultural roots.

Advertisement

Six schools participated in the competition. The quiz featured four rounds testing students' knowledge, recall, strategic thinking and quick decision-making. The Question-Answer Round focused on Jammu's history and geography, followed by a Pass-On Round, Visual Round and a high-pressure Buzzer Round.

The host school, SNS Gandhi Nagar, secured the highest marks but voluntarily relinquished the award in keeping with its tradition of allowing visiting schools to claim the winning positions.

Blooming Dales High School secured the first position, followed by SNS Jeevan Nagar in second place and Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School in third position. During the prize distribution ceremony, Principal Rameshwar Mengi felicitated the winners and appreciated all participating teams for their enthusiastic performance and sportsmanship.