SHG enggs, MGNREGA workers under threat from admn: PCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress has expressed solidarity with the engineers of Self Help Groups who have been ordered to be disbanded besides the temporary employees and technocrats engaged for more than a decade in the MGNREGA, seeking justice.

JKPCC chief G A Mir has said that the present dispensation is taking anti -youth and anti- employees decisions without any justification in such a situation when there is great economic distress to the people of all sections.

Failing to provide jobs to the educated youth and create promised job opportunities in the Govt and private sector, post abrogation of special status and disbanding and downgrading the state, the UT administration has been putting the self employed and others engaged on temporary, adhoc, contractual and casual basis to great hardships instead of granting them equal pay for equal work and creating mechanism for their regularisation and granting them other benefits after putting in 10 to 15 years of service and even more.

Number of arbitrary and unilateral decisions have been taken by the present dispensation which goes against the interests and right of the youth, whose silent resentment and protests have no bearing on the authoritarian system.

Starting from withdrawal of age relaxations to the youth of J&K to civil services, framing of recruitment norms allowing outside residents to seek jobs under new domicile law and debaring higher qualified to apply for Class IV posts, canceling all ongoing selection processes, nullifying the provincial and district cadres in the selections and many other similar steps which have been opposed by the educated youth, whose numbers have multiplied manifold in the last years, are the class examples of the anti youth mindset of the present dispensation who is acting at the behest of BJP led Central Government.

The party has expressed full solidarity with all the suffering sections of youth in Jammu and Kashmir and extended full support to their cause and genuine demands and said that Congress party stands shoulder to shoulder with the different classes of people in this crucial stage, when BJP has failed to raise the voice of the the general masses to appease their bosses and the present administration.

Chief Secretary ‘s remarks have put the MGNREGA employees and technocrats to the risk of their jobs after over 14 years and have been protesting for justice for wages and their regularisation. These 4000 youth have put the MGNREGA scheme on the rails of success but their interests are being threatened. Similarly those in PDD are already facing crisis due to the process of privatization and unbundling. There are 13000 daily wagers who were to be regularised but have been rendered to the worst crisis of the future of their jobs, Mir added.