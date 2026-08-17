Shehzad Poonawalla Urges BJP To Accept His Resignation, Writes Second Letter To Nabin

New Delhi, Aug 17: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday said he has resigned from all positions and primary membership of the party.

Poonawalla said he has submitted his resignation letter to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, requesting him to accept it.

He also posted his resignation letter on X, which stated that he had written to Nabin, offering "to resign unconditionally" from all positions and primary membership of the BJP on July 30 due to "pressing financial and personal circumstances."

Advertisement

In his letter to Nabin, Poonawalla expressed how moved he was by the party's reluctance to accept his resignation promptly, as they requested him to reconsider his decision.

"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP. The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision", Poonawalla added.

On July 31, Poonawalla updated his bio on X, omitting any mention of the BJP, which sparked speculation about his potential departure from the party. But there was no official confirmation from the party at that time.

In his latest resignation letter submitted to the BJP chief on Monday, Poonawalla said, "As stated earlier, due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.

"Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha, not the Vyakti or Vichar," he added. (Agencies)