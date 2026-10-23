Sheetal’s double gold headlines India’s best outing as medal tally reaches 88

NEW DELHI, Oct 22:

India produced its strongest performance of the Asian Para Games 2026 on Thursday, collecting 26 medals, including seven golds, to take its overall tally to 88 and reclaim fourth place in the standings.

Armless archer Sheetal Devi was among the standout performers, winning two gold medals within a span of less than two hours while athletics once again emerged as India's biggest contributor.

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Suvarna Raj, Shailesh Kumar, Anjanaben Bumbadiya, Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Solairaj Dharmaraj were among the other gold medallists on a memorable Day 4 for the Indian contingent.

India's tally now stands at 21 gold, 26 silver and 41 bronze medals. The seven golds lifted the country back to fourth place after it slipped to sixth on Day 2 and fifth on Day 3. China continued to set the pace in the overall standings, taking its medal count beyond 300 to reach 313, including 149 golds. Hosts Japan occupied second place with 136 medals, of which 40 were gold, while Uzbekistan remained third with 117 medals, including 37 gold.

Sheetal, the 19-year-old reigning world champion and world No. 1, opened her gold-medal account for the day by joining forces with Toman Kumar to retain India's mixed team title. The Indian pair defeated Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151-148 in the final.

Sheetal was back in action less than two hours later for the women's individual final. Trailing by four points at one stage, she mounted a comeback to beat Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah 142-139 and successfully defend the title she won at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Para Games.

India also recorded a landmark result in archery, with Swati Chaudhary becoming the country's first medallist in the W1 category at the Asian Para Games. Swati finished with silver after going down 4-6 to China's Cen Mengkan in the women's individual final.

Athletics once again delivered the bulk of India's gold medals, with five titles highlighting the contingent's performance on the track and field. Suvarna Raj got the day off to a winning start by claiming gold in the women's F54 discus throw with a best effort of 15.66m. The 44-year-old wheelchair athlete recorded four throws beyond the 15-metre mark, capping a significant achievement in her career.

India followed that success with a complete sweep of the medals in the men's high jump T63 event. Shailesh Kumar, who had secured bronze in the long jump on Wednesday, topped the field with a Games-record clearance of 1.89m. Former Paralympic bronze medallist Varun Bhati finished second with a season's best of 1.84m, while Rahul took bronze after clearing 1.81m to complete an all-Indian podium. (UNI)

Anjanaben Bumbadiya added another gold for India by winning the women's 400m T47 in 59.97 seconds. Her compatriot Jayanti Behera finished second in 1:00.65 to claim silver.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit continued his impressive campaign by winning the men's 400m T47 final in 48.27 seconds. Having claimed the men's 100m T47 gold on Wednesday, Gavit added a second title to his collection at the Games.

Solairaj Dharmaraj brought the day's athletics events to a successful close for India by retaining his men's long jump T44/T62/T64 title. He produced an Asian-record effort of 7.15m to secure gold, with Malaysia's Eddy Bernard taking silver at 6.34m and Japan's Yuma Tamaki winning bronze with a personal best of 6.89m. (UNI)

A magnificent performance by Sheetal Devi in the Women's Individual Para Compound Archery event at the Asian Para Games 2026! She has successfully defended her title and secured Gold for the second consecutive edition. Her precision, consistency and dedication to sporting excellence are truly remarkable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead: -PM Modi