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Home / Latest News / Sheetal-Payal Archery Pair Win Compound Women's Doubles Silver

Sheetal-Payal Archery Pair Win Compound Women's Doubles Silver

NAGOYA, Oct 21: The teenage Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag clinched a silver medal after losing the compound women's doubles final at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday. Sheetal, who was born without arms, and Payal,...

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Daily Excelsior
08:42 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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NAGOYA, Oct 21: The teenage Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag clinched a silver medal after losing the compound women's doubles final at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Sheetal, who was born without arms, and Payal, a quadruple amputee, went down 141-150 to the Chinese duo of Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing.

Payal and Sheetal, both 19, were not really able to match their Chinese opponents, playing catch-up throughout the match.

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